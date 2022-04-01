When is the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship?

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game will take place on Sunday, April 3rd with tip time set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The matchup will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will air on ESPN.

The winner of Friday night’s Final Four contests will get a chance to play for a national title on Sunday. The national semifinals will feature the No. 1 seed Louisville Cardinals taking on another No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:00 p.m. ET. At approximately 9:30 p.m. ET, the top-seeded Stanford Cardinal will play the second-seeded UConn Huskies.

Both Final Four matchups will be held in Minneapolis and can be seen on ESPN. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Sunday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

South Carolina is the favorite to win it all on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Gamecocks are getting -125 odds with UConn behind them at +280. Stanford has the third best odds at +320, and the biggest longshot among the Final Four teams is Louisville, which was given +800 odds by the oddsmakers.