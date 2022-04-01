 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Where is the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game?

We take a look at when the tournament victor will be cutting down the nets at the NCAA Women’s Championship game.

By Erik Buchinger
A member of the UConn Huskies staff runs over the logo for the Women’s Final Four tournament during a practice session at Target Center on March 31, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The UConn Huskies will play the Stanford Cardinal on April 1, 2022. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, April 3rd. Tip time is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

The participants will feature the winner of Friday night’s Final Four games with the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the No. 1 seed Louisville Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal playing the UConn Huskies at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET. Both Final Four games will be held in Minneapolis and can be seen on ESPN.

Three of the four teams to advance out of their region to the Final Four were No. 1 seeds, but the earlier rounds featured plenty of surprises, highlighted by the Creighton Bluejays reaching the Elite Eight as a No. 10 seed. The South Dakota Coyotes also entered the tournament as a No. 10 seed and made it to the second weekend.

South Carolina is an 8-point favorite over Louisville at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Stanford favored by 1.5 points over UConn.

