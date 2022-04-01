Where is the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game?

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, April 3rd. Tip time is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

The participants will feature the winner of Friday night’s Final Four games with the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the No. 1 seed Louisville Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal playing the UConn Huskies at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET. Both Final Four games will be held in Minneapolis and can be seen on ESPN.

Three of the four teams to advance out of their region to the Final Four were No. 1 seeds, but the earlier rounds featured plenty of surprises, highlighted by the Creighton Bluejays reaching the Elite Eight as a No. 10 seed. The South Dakota Coyotes also entered the tournament as a No. 10 seed and made it to the second weekend.

South Carolina is an 8-point favorite over Louisville at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Stanford favored by 1.5 points over UConn.