Updated look at Eastern Conference bracket for 2022 NBA playoffs

The 2021-22 NBA season officially wraps up April 10, which means we have truly reached the last stretch of the 82-game campaign. The Eastern conference standings are a sight to behold given where the conference was a few years ago. While the 10 teams involved in the playoffs and play-in tournament are set, the gap from No. 1 to No. 10 is nine games combined. Here’s how the bracket is shaping up ahead of the games on Friday, April 1.

Play-in tournament bracket

No. 10 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 9 Hornets - loser is eliminated

No. 8 Brooklyn Nets vs. No. 7 Cleveland Cavaliers - winner goes to playoffs as No. 7 seed

Winner of Hawks/Hornets vs. Loser of Nets/Cavaliers - winner goes to playoffs as No. 8 seed

Playoff bracket

No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 seed TBD

No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 5 Chicago Bulls

No. 2 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 7 seed TBD

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Toronto Raptors