Updated look at Eastern Conference bracket for 2022 NBA playoffs

Here’s how the East field is shaping up as the season winds down.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers looks down during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The 2021-22 NBA season officially wraps up April 10, which means we have truly reached the last stretch of the 82-game campaign. The Eastern conference standings are a sight to behold given where the conference was a few years ago. While the 10 teams involved in the playoffs and play-in tournament are set, the gap from No. 1 to No. 10 is nine games combined. Here’s how the bracket is shaping up ahead of the games on Friday, April 1.

Play-in tournament bracket

No. 10 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 9 Hornets - loser is eliminated

No. 8 Brooklyn Nets vs. No. 7 Cleveland Cavaliers - winner goes to playoffs as No. 7 seed

Winner of Hawks/Hornets vs. Loser of Nets/Cavaliers - winner goes to playoffs as No. 8 seed

Playoff bracket

No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 seed TBD

No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 5 Chicago Bulls

No. 2 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 7 seed TBD

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Toronto Raptors

