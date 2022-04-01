Updated look at Western Conference bracket for 2022 NBA playoffs

The 2021-22 NBA season officially wraps up April 10, which means we have truly reached the last stretch of the 82-game campaign. The Phoenix Suns have cruised through the Western conference this season and have clinched the best record in the league, but there are still some battles going on in the play-in tournament and for seeding from the No. 4 through No. 7 spot. Here’s how the play-in bracket and playoff bracket are shaping up in the West.

Play-in tournament bracket

No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans - loser is eliminated

No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves - winner goes to playoffs as No. 7 seed

Winner of Spurs/Pelicans vs. Loser of Clippers/Timberwolves - winner goes to playoffs as No. 8 seed

Playoff bracket

No. 1 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 8 seed TBD

No. 4 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 seed TBD

No. 3 Dallas Mavericks vs. No. 6 Denver Nuggets