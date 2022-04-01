Spurs PG Dejounte Murray out Friday vs. Trail Blazers with illness

The San Antonio Spurs have ruled Dejounte Murray out late for Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a non-COVID illness. It’s a tough blow for the Spurs, who have battled their way into contention for the play-in tournament in the West.

Spurs have downgraded Dejounte Murray from available to out tonight due to a non-COVID, upper-respiratory illness. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) April 2, 2022

Murray has been an all-around star for the Spurs, blossoming into a potential foundational piece for the next great San Antonio team. He’s averaging 21.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.3 assist per game this year. Even though he wasn’t initially voted to the All-Star roster, Murray did get in once injuries ruled out other stars.

With Murray out, look for the Spurs to lean on Devin Vassell as the primary point guard with Josh Primo getting some additional backcourt minutes. Keldon Johnson will take over as the team’s primary scoring option, so his ceiling is raised in fantasy/DFS formats. From a betting standpoint, the Spurs should still be able to handle the lowly Trail Blazers.