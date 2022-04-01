 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spurs PG Dejounte Murray out Friday vs. Trail Blazers with illness

San Antonio will be without its best player in a key game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs
Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 30, 2022 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs have ruled Dejounte Murray out late for Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a non-COVID illness. It’s a tough blow for the Spurs, who have battled their way into contention for the play-in tournament in the West.

Murray has been an all-around star for the Spurs, blossoming into a potential foundational piece for the next great San Antonio team. He’s averaging 21.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.3 assist per game this year. Even though he wasn’t initially voted to the All-Star roster, Murray did get in once injuries ruled out other stars.

With Murray out, look for the Spurs to lean on Devin Vassell as the primary point guard with Josh Primo getting some additional backcourt minutes. Keldon Johnson will take over as the team’s primary scoring option, so his ceiling is raised in fantasy/DFS formats. From a betting standpoint, the Spurs should still be able to handle the lowly Trail Blazers.

