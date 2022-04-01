Rory McIlroy missed cut at 2022 Valero Texas Open

We are through two rounds of the 2022 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. At the culmination of the second round, a cut line is established to narrow down the playing field. The cut was set at 1-under. Heading into the tournament, Rory McIlroy had the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the event. With a 1-over score through two rounds, McIlroy missed the cut and will turn his sights to the Masters beginning on Thursday, April 7th.

The 2022 Valero Texas Open is the first cut that McIlroy has missed in the four PGA events he has played in since October. He has the sixth-best odds to win the Masters at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +1600.

As the Valero Texas Open rolls on with the third round continuing on Saturday, April 2nd, Ryan Palmer sits on top of the leaderboard at 10-under. Following Palmer, Kevin Chappell, Matt Kuchar and Dylan Frittelli are all tied at 8-under. J.J. Spaun is at 7-under and rounds out the top-five of the leaderboard. The cut line was established at 1-under following the second round.