When is the 2022 NBA play-in tournament?

After an arduous 82-game regular season, eight teams will have a chance to keep their playoff hopes alive in the play-in tournament. The play-in tourney is the unofficial start to the NBA playoffs, which begins on Tuesday, April 12 and ends on Friday, April 15. The No. 7 and No. 8 seeds will play each other in each conference, along with the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds.

The winner of the 7/8 matchup will capture the seventh seed in their respective conference, while the loser will play the winner of the 9/10 matchup for a chance at the eighth seed. The loser of the 9/10 game will have their season officially over.

2022 NBA play-in tournament

Date: Tuesday, April 12 to Friday, April 15

In the Eastern Conference, the four teams that will be playing in the play-in tournament are the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and Charlotte Hornets. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, and San Antonio Spurs will be in the play-in tourney for the Western Conference.

Last season, we saw the Boston Celtics (No. 7 seed) and Washington Wizards (No. 8 seed) advance from the play-in tournament in the east. Then out west, the Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7 seed) and the Memphis Grizzlies (No. 8 seed) captured the last two spots.