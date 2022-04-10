How much will the winner of the Masters Tournament win in 2022

How much has the game of golf grown since Tiger Woods had “A Win For The Ages” at Augusta in 1997? The $2.7 million the winner of the 2022 Masters will receive is more than what was paid out to the whole field when Tiger won by 12 shots in 1997.
This is a record-setting prize pool from the members of Augusta National Golf Club in 2022, with a total of $15 million up for grabs for the 52 golfers that made the cut for the weekend.
And if you don’t make the Top 50 listed below, don’t worry, you’re still going home with at least $35,000 for four days worth of work. It’s not a bad paycheck when you remember that the pimento cheese sandwiches are just $1.50 each as well.
Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this tweet from golf journalist Geoff Shackelford:
1st: $2.700,000
2nd: $1,620,000
3rd: $1,020,000
4th: $720,000
5th: $600,000
6th: $540,000
7th: $502,500
8th: $465,000
9th: $435,000
10th: $405,000
11th: $375,000
12th: $345,000
13th: $315,000
14th: $285,000
15th: $270,000
16th: $255,000
17th: $240,000
18th: $225,000
19th: $210,000
20th: $195,000
21st: $180,000
22nd: $168,000
23rd: $156,000
24th: $144,000
25th: $132,999
26th: $120,000
27th: $115,500
28th: $111,000
29th: $106,500
30th: $102,000
31st: $97,500
32nd: $93,000
33rd: $88,500
34th: $84,750
35th: $81,000
36th: $77,250
37th: $73,500
38th: $70,500
39th: $67,500
40th: $64,500
41st: $61,500
42nd: $58,500
43rd: $55,500
44th: $52,500
45th: $49,500
46th: $46,500
47th: $43,500
48th: $41,100
49th: $39,000
50th: $37,800