How much will the winner of the Masters Tournament win in 2022

How much has the game of golf grown since Tiger Woods had “A Win For The Ages” at Augusta in 1997? The $2.7 million the winner of the 2022 Masters will receive is more than what was paid out to the whole field when Tiger won by 12 shots in 1997.

This is a record-setting prize pool from the members of Augusta National Golf Club in 2022, with a total of $15 million up for grabs for the 52 golfers that made the cut for the weekend.

And if you don’t make the Top 50 listed below, don’t worry, you’re still going home with at least $35,000 for four days worth of work. It’s not a bad paycheck when you remember that the pimento cheese sandwiches are just $1.50 each as well.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this tweet from golf journalist Geoff Shackelford:

1st: $2.700,000

2nd: $1,620,000

3rd: $1,020,000

4th: $720,000

5th: $600,000

6th: $540,000

7th: $502,500

8th: $465,000

9th: $435,000

10th: $405,000

11th: $375,000

12th: $345,000

13th: $315,000

14th: $285,000

15th: $270,000

16th: $255,000

17th: $240,000

18th: $225,000

19th: $210,000

20th: $195,000

21st: $180,000

22nd: $168,000

23rd: $156,000

24th: $144,000

25th: $132,999

26th: $120,000

27th: $115,500

28th: $111,000

29th: $106,500

30th: $102,000

31st: $97,500

32nd: $93,000

33rd: $88,500

34th: $84,750

35th: $81,000

36th: $77,250

37th: $73,500

38th: $70,500

39th: $67,500

40th: $64,500

41st: $61,500

42nd: $58,500

43rd: $55,500

44th: $52,500

45th: $49,500

46th: $46,500

47th: $43,500

48th: $41,100

49th: $39,000

50th: $37,800