Perks of winning The Masters: What the winner receives besides the green jacket

Winning The Masters is the dream of golfers across the planet. To be the champion of a place that’s so beautiful and filled with so much history, is something truly special.
But there’s plenty of other reasons to want to take home the green jacket as well. Here’s what we think is a full list of the goodies the winner of A Tradition Unlike Any Other receives for being a part of history
Perks of winning the Masters Tournament
- $2.7 million. Direct Deposit taken.
- A lifetime exemption into The Masters, plus access to the course as an honorary member in perpetuity as well.
- A five-year exemption for basically every event in golf, including on the PGA Tour, the US Open, the Open Championship, and the PGA Championship.
- Just like a regular tour event winner, we’ll see you at the Sentry Tournament of Champions next year.
- The green jacket, which you can wear for one year outside of the Augusta National Golf Club. After that you’ll be asked to only wear the garment only while on the grounds. Also the jacket remains in the possession of the club, so don’t try and sell it. They frown upon this.
- Access to the Champions Locker Room on the second floor of the Augusta National Clubhouse.
- You’ll choose the menu at the Champion’s Dinner the next year.
- Trophies. Lots of trophies.