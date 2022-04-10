Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, April 10

We have a full 15-game slate in the majors on Sunday afternoon, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 10 games starting at 1:05 p.m. ET with the Oakland Athletics taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Sunday, April 10.

Blue Jays vs. Rangers, 1:37 p.m. ET

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($6,000)

Teoscar Hernandez ($5,000)

Matt Chapman ($3,900)

There has been no shortage of runs being scored to kickoff the season between the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays. Through the first two games, 25 runs have been scored in the first series of the season. The offensive explosion should continue for the Jays, who will be going up against Spencer Howard.

Howard was acquired at the trade deadline by the Rangers from the Phillies, where he did not have much success. The 25-year-old tried to turn things around with Texas, but he went 0-3 with an ERA of 9.70 in eight starts. He also allowed five home runs and .308 OBA. This is good spot for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit his first HR this season as he crushed right-handed pitchers last season (.317 with 37 HRs).

Cardinals vs. Pirates, 2:15 p.m. ET

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,500)

Nolan Arenado ($5,200)

Harrison Bader ($4,000)

The St. Louis Cardinals have beat up on the Pittsburgh Pirates through the first two games of the season, outscoring them 15-2. We should see that same game script play out today against Pirates starter Bryse Wilson, who was 1-4 and had an ERA of 4.91 in eight starts last season with Pittsburgh.

Wilson had an issue with the long ball both in Atlanta and Pittsburgh last season, allowing 15 home runs. Right-handed hitters also slashed .302/.336/.511 off of him. Arenado is the star of this stack as he’s coming off a 4-for-4 performance on Saturday, which saw him hit three doubles and produce three RBI.

Mets vs. Nationals, 1:35 p.m. ET

Starling Marte ($5,000)

Pete Alonso ($4,600)

Jeff McNeil ($3,000)

Our final team stack will be the New York Mets, who will be looking to pull off the early four-game sweep against the Washington Nationals today. The Mets will be facing Erick Fedde, who is looking to bounce back from a rough 2021 campaign. Fedde did not have a ton of success against New York last season with an ERA of 5.18 and .302 OBA in five starts.

Pete Alonso has some of the best numbers against Fedde, hitting .500 with two doubles and two RBI in plate appearances. Alonso hit a grand slam on Saturday to help New York win 5-0.