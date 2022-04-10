2022 NBA play-in tournament preview: No. 7 Timberwolves vs. No. 8 Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves meet the Los Angeles Clippers in the 7-8 play-in game, with the winner collecting the No. 7 seed in the West playoff bracket. Neither team was part of the play-in tournament last season.

No. 7 Timberwolves vs. No. 8 Clippers

Head-to-head record: LAC 3-1

Overall record: MIN 46-36, LAC 42-40

Leading scorer on Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns

Leading scorer on Clippers: Paul George

Spread: Timberwolves -2.5

Over/Under: 230

Moneyline: Timberwolves -135, Clippers +115

The Timberwolves managed to get things right around the star trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell. Minnesota is back in the postseason mix and has two chances to get into the main bracket. Towns has been dominant in an All-Star season, while Edwards continues his ascent as one of the league’s top young players. If guys like Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley can step up, this team will be dangerous in the first round against one of the top seeds in the West.

The NBA Playoffs will not be completely free of LA teams as the Los Angeles Clippers qualified for the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. The Clippers are in the postseason for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons, and they’re coming off their lone conference finals appearance during that span. Los Angeles traded for Norman Powell to upgrade their lineup in February, but he played in just three games before going out with an injury. He should be healthy enough to go, so we’ll see how well he will play after missing an extended period of time. Powell could be a dangerous pairing with leading scorer Paul George.