2022 NBA play-in tournament preview: No. 9 Hawks vs. No. 10 Hornets

Two Southeast division rivals will meet up in the East 9-10 game with the Atlanta Hawks hosting the Charlotte Hornets. The loser is eliminated from playoff contention, while the winner gets to meet the loser of the Nets-Cavaliers game for the chance at the No. 8 seed. Here’s how the Hawks and Hornets stack up entering Wednesday’s contest.

No. 9 Hawks vs. No. 10 Hornets

Head-to-head record: Tied 2-2

Overall record: Hawks 43-39, Hornets 43-39

Leading scorer on Hawks: Trae Young

Leading scorer on Hornets: Miles Bridges

Spread: Hawks -4.5

Over/Under: TBD

Moneyline: Hawks -195, Hornets +165

The Atlanta Hawks qualified for the NBA Playoffs for the second year in a row, but their path will start in the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta made an impressive run to the conference finals last season where they lost to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in six games. Trae Young is one of the top scorers in the NBA and you know what you’ll get from him as a volume shooter and creator as he also is one of the leading assist men in the league. Still, he could use some help for Atlanta to get out of this tournament and reach the first round of the playoffs.

The Hornets eked their way into the play-in tournament this season on the back of Miles Bridges, who led the team in scoring throughout the campaign. Last season’s Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier followed closely behind, while big man Mason Plumlee led the way in rebounds. The Hornets will look to make it past the play-in and into the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season.