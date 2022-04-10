MLB DFS targets, values for Sunday, April 10

There are 10 games on the main slate in the majors on Sunday afternoon, with the first game beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET between the Oakland Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Freddy Peralta, Brewers vs. Cubs ($10,200) — The Brew Crew need a win in the worst way today against the Chicago Cubs, who have outplayed them through the first two games of the season.

The good news is Milwaukee will toss Peralta, who is the highest valued arm in the main slate. The 25-year-old had stellar numbers against Chicago last season, posting a 3-0 record and 2.39 ERA in five starts. In his last two starts against the Cubbies, Peralta scored 23.2 and 21.9 fantasy points, respectively.

Hyun Jin Ryu, Blue Jays vs. Rangers ($9,200) — If you do not want to pay up for Peralta, then Ryu would not be a bad secondary option in DFS. Ryu enters this season as the Jays’ No. 3 starter behind Jose Berrios and Kevin Gausman.

Last season, the 35-year-old pitched well in the months of March/April with an ERA of 2.60 in five starts. Toronto hopes that Ryu can duplicate that starting today against the Texas Rangers. The veteran starter faced the Rangers twice last season and went 1-1 with an ERA of 1.29.

Top Hitters

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals vs. Pirates ($5,200) — Arenado has started out the 2022 regular season on fire, hitting .625 with a home run and three RBI. On Saturday against the Pirates, he went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three RBI. We should expect him to continue his tear today against Pittsburgh starter Bryse Wilson. The veteran only hit .245 last season against right-handed pitching, but also had 25 home runs. He’ll be hitting four in today’s lineup for the Cardinals.

Nick Castellanos, Phillies vs. Athletics ($5,500) — Castellanos hit his first home run as a Phillie in Saturday’s win over the Athletics. The veteran outfielder has notched a hit in the first two games of the season, to go along with three RBI and averaging 11.5 fppg.

He’ll try to keep that momentum going against A’s starter Daulton Jefferies, who is a right-handed pitcher. Last season, Castellanos hit .310 with 24 home runs and 72 RBI against right-handed pitchers.

Value Pitcher

Corey Kluber, Rays vs. Orioles ($7,400) — Kluber could provide your DFS lineup some value today in his first start this season. The veteran starting pitcher had success against the Baltimore Orioles last season with a record 2-1 and 3.86 ERA (three starts). Kluber also scored 15.7 fantasy points per game and if you can get close to that today, it will set your lineup up for success.

Value Hitter

Pete Alonso, Mets vs. Nationals ($4,600) — We’re going to continue to take Alonso as long as he’s under $5K. Alonso had another good game for the Mets on Saturday night, swatting a grand slam to give New York a 5-0 win. The veteran first baseman will be going up against Erick Fedde, who he’s played well against. Alonso is slashing .500/.611/.667 with two RBI and two doubles in 18 plate appearances vs. the Nats starter.