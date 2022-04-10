Tracking MLB betting action for Sunday, April 10

We have a full 15-game slate in the majors Sunday afternoon, beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET with the Oakland Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

There aren’t ton of outstanding pitching matchups on today’s schedule, but we do have Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene making his first-ever MLB debut against the Atlanta Braves and Marcus Stroman making his debut at Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs look for the three-game sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, April 10

The Cardinals have dominated the Pirates through the first two games of their four-game set, outscoring them 15-2. We should see the same story play its out today with the Pirates starting Bryse Wilson.

Wilson didn’t have a great second half of the 2021 regular season for the Pirates after being acquired from the Atlanta Braves. The 24-year-old was 1-4 with an ERA of 4.91 in eight starts for the Buccos. He also allowed eight home runs in those starts. Steven Matz will be making his debut for St. Louis and they hope he can give them a solid five innings of work. Over his career, Matz has a 11-5 record and 4.09 ERA in April/May. Take the Cards to get it done once again.

The Dodgers should be able to pick up a win this afternoon against Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela. However, it is not smart to pay -190 on moneyline. Therefore, the next best play is the run line for the Dodgers at -130. Last season against the Dodgers, Senzatela owned an ERA of 7.11 and 1-2 record in four starts. Out of those four starts, LA won two games by more than 1.5 runs.

The Dodgers will have Julio Urias on the mound, who led the majors in wins last season with 20. Urias had an incredible ERA on the road last season at 2.71 with a stellar 13-2 record. He also had an ERA of 4.74 in four starts against the Rox, but still went 2-0. The Dodgers won by 2.75 runs per game in those outings.

Cleveland Guardians ML vs. Kansas City Royals (+100)

We are going to go out on a limb here and take the Guardians, who are still in search of their first win this season. Cleveland’s offense has been non-existent, scoring two runs in the first two games.

The good news for the Guardians is they have Cal Quantrill on the mound, who had a solid 2021 season with 8-3 record and 2.89 ERA (40 games/22 starts). Quantrill pitched well vs. the Royals with a record of 3-0 and 3.05 ERA in four games. Kris Bubic will be on the mound for KC, who was a better pitcher at home last season (3-2, 3.84 ERA). However, Bubic gave up 22 home runs last season, which could fare well for Franmil Reyes and Jose Ramirez.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.