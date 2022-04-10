Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Sunday, April 10

We’ve reached the first Sunday afternoon slate of the 2022 MLB season and every team will be in action throughout the day. That means there’s a near endless amount of opportunities for you to score big on player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let’s dive into a few that we’re big on for today’s games.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, April 10

Bailey Ober, Over 1.5 walks (+105)

Mariners batters have been patient at the plate through two games, drawing 11 walks off Twins pitchers. Minnesota is putting second-year righty Bailey Ober on the mound this afternoon and he’s bound to place at least two runners on base via walks today. This is an easy over.

Nelson Cruz, Over 0.5 home runs (+340)

Cruz has had a rough go of things at the plate in his debut series for the Nationals, going 1-for-12 through three games against the Mets. He’ll have a favorable matchup against New York starter Carlos Carrasco, whom he owns a .367 career batting average against with four homers. We’ll say the veteran wakes up this afternoon and goes yard.

Whit Merrifield, Over 0.5 stolen bases (+650)

The Royals are going for win No. 3 against the Guardians this afternoon and All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield has been quiet on the bases so far. The two-time American League stolen base champion has only reached base once this series and he’s due to do some damage around the diamond. Take the over here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.