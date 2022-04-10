Moneyline pick, best player prop for Reds vs. Braves on Sunday

Due to the timing of the lockout, the Cincinnati Reds opened on the road for the first time since 1990. The Reds stunned the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a four-game set to open the series. The Braves responded with back-to-back one-run wins ahead of the series finale on Sunday.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Braves, 1:35 p.m. ET

Run Line: Braves -1.5

Total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Cincinnati +160, Atlanta -190

Moneyline pick: Cincinnati +160

This game is going to feature two prominent young pitchers. Hunter Greene will be making his major league debut which some would say gives Atlanta the edge. Unfortunately for this Braves lineup, Greene sits above 100 mph with his fastball. Not touches 100, sits there throughout the game. Atlanta has some of the better hitters in baseball, but they are going to be struggling to keep up with that speed in this one.

The Reds have to get more production from Tommy Pham. He is still looking for his first hit in a Cincinnati uniform and is due for an impact. The Reds had the upper hand in hitting in the first game and they need to recapture that momentum to get out of Atlanta with a 2-2 record before heading home.

