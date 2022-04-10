Moneyline pick for Red Sox vs. Yankees on Sunday

A result of the lockout was the delay of Opening Day to April 7th. As such, the divisional rival of the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees open with a three-game series. Through the first two games, the Yankees are 2-0 while the Red Sox are 0-2. The final game of the series will be on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET as part of the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Yankees, 7:00 p.m. ET

Run Line: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9

Moneyline odds: Boston +120, New York -140

Moneyline pick: Red Sox +120

Boston’s lineup has been cold at the top to start the season. They have dealt with some tough starters and have struggled against the Yankees' bullpen. New York burned six relievers on Saturday and with it being early in the season, the pressure is going to be on Sunday’s starter Jordan Montgomery to go deep in the game with a low pitch count. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been his M.O. Montgomery has a big curveball, but the right-handed heavy lineup for the Red Sox will play perfectly into it.

Boston needs to wake up its bats so look for Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Trevor Story to step up in this game.

