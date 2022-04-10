How to livestream 2022 NBA play-in tournament

We’ve reached the play-in tournament ahead of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The play-in teams are set in each conference. The Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets are in the East bracket, while the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs feature in the West bracket. Here’s how fans and bettors can watch every game of the play-in tournament on TV and via live stream.
Tuesday, April 12
Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream info: Watch TNT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream info: Watch TNT
Wednesday, April 13
Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets
Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream info: WatchESPN
New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs
Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream info: WatchESPN
Friday, April 15
Loser of Nets/Cavaliers vs. Winner of Hawks/Hornets
Game time: TBD
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream info: WatchESPN
Loser of Timberwolves/Clippers vs. Winner of Pelicans/Spurs
Game time: TBD
TV channel: TNT
Live stream info: Watch TNT