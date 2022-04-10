 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to livestream 2022 NBA play-in tournament

We go over the live stream, TV channel info and more for the 2022 NBA play-in tournament.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets
Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets look on during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 8, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
We’ve reached the play-in tournament ahead of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The play-in teams are set in each conference. The Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets are in the East bracket, while the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs feature in the West bracket. Here’s how fans and bettors can watch every game of the play-in tournament on TV and via live stream.

Tuesday, April 12

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream info: Watch TNT

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream info: Watch TNT

Wednesday, April 13

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream info: WatchESPN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream info: WatchESPN

Friday, April 15

Loser of Nets/Cavaliers vs. Winner of Hawks/Hornets

Game time: TBD
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream info: WatchESPN

Loser of Timberwolves/Clippers vs. Winner of Pelicans/Spurs

Game time: TBD
TV channel: TNT
Live stream info: Watch TNT

