Gordon Hayward to miss play-in tournament, will be re-evaluated in two weeks

The Charlotte Hornets will be without a key member of the rotation entering the play-in tournament. Gordon Hayward, who had just returned late in the season after dealing with an ankle injury, now has a foot issue. The small forward likely suffered this injury as a side effect of his ankle problem. Now, according to Shams Charania, he’s out for the play-in tournament.

Gordon Hayward injury updates

Hornets‘ Gordon Hayward will miss the Play-In Tournament due to discomfort in his left foot -- he will be placed in a cast to immobilize his foot and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2022

Even if the Hornets do make it out of the play-in tournament, it looks like Hayward will be out for at least the first round of the playoffs. Charlotte was the No. 10 seed last season and will want to improve on that performance. Hayward was seen as a potential anchor offensively for this team, averaging 15.9 points per game on 45.9 percent shooting.

With Hayward out, Miles Bridges and PJ Washignton will take on bigger roles for Charlotte. Look for Cody Martin to also get some extended run as the Hornets attempt to get out fo the play-in tournament and into the playoffs.