How many majors has Scottie Scheffler won? Has he won a Masters before?

Scottie Scheffler is the hottest golfer in the world, picking up four wins since February en route to winning the 2022 Masters. It was his first major victory, which is incredible considering he had never even won a PGA Tour event until two months ago.

On February 13th, Scheffler won a playoff over Patrick Cantlay to take home the WM Phoenix Open. Since then he’s won the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 6th, and then the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on March 27th. He followed that up two weeks later with his first major, the 2022 Masters.

As a member of the Korn Ferry Tour, Scheffler picked up two wins in 2019 en route to receiving his PGA Tour card for the 2020 season. He was winless in his rookie campaign, but picked up $2,833,438 and finished 22nd on the season money list.

The 2022 Masters was the 11th start in a major for the former Texas Longhorn, whose amateur and collegiate golf success got him exempted into the US Open as early as 2016. He finished T27 in the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills, where he was the low amateur.