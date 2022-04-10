Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, April 10

We have a full 15-game schedule in the Association on Sunday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Andre Drummond over 11.5 rebounds (-105)

Drummond should have a field day against the Indiana Pacers, who allowed 33 rebounds to Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid in their last two games. The 28-year-old is averaging 11.1 rebounds in his last 10 games and has gone over 11.5 rebounds five times. The Pacers will be throwing Goga Bitadze and Isaiah Jackson at Drummond, but he should not have any issues cleaning the glass.

Kevin Huerter over 13.5 points (-110)

Huerter will be looked upon to be one of the Hawks’ scoring options in the regular season finale against the Houston Rockets. The 23-year-old shooting guard has played well in his last 10 games, averaging 15.3 points per game and shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Huerter has scored more than 13.5 points in seven out of those 10 games. The Hawks have a lot to play for today as they are only one game out of eighth in the East.

Terry Rozier over 19.5 points (-110)

For our last player prop bet, we are going to go with Charlotte Hornets starting two-guard Terry Rozier, who will be facing the Washington Wizards. This season, Scary Terry has gone off against Washington, averaging 25.3 points per game and shooting 51.9 percent from three-point range.

The Hornets have something to play for today as they are one game behind the Cleveland Cavs for eighth in the East. Charlotte would rather potentially play one game than two, if they were to advance in the 9/10 matchup. Rozier has gone over 19.5 points in only two out of his last 10 games, but has gone over in two out of his last three against Washington.

