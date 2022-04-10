NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, April 10

It’s the final day of the regular season in the NBA and with every team in action, you’ll have plenty of chances to cash in on value plays in DraftKings Daily Fantasy. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers, $4,900

The Pacers will close out the season on the road at the Nets this afternoon and this is the last opportunity to grab Isaiah Jackson as a value add to your lineup. Jackson has put up at least 32 fantasy points in each of his last three outings, averaging 17 points, six rebounds, and three blocks through that stretch. Definitely consider him for your lineup today.

Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks, $4,800

The Mavericks will play one last game before the postseason tonight when hosting the Spurs, and it’s one more opportunity for Powell to produce a good fantasy performance. He’s been producing well above his season average as of late and netted 25.25 fantasy points with 18 points and three rebounds against the Blazers on Friday.

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns, $4,800

Phoenix has long had the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference wrapped up and it’ll most likely give its starters some rest in tonight’s season finale vs. the Kings. That makes Cameron Johnson a prime value option as he’ll most likely pick up more minutes tonight.