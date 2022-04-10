Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Cavaliers on Sunday

In the final game of the NBA regular season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will wrap-up their quick two-game road trip today against Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Cavs defeated the Bucks 115-99 on Jan. 26. Kevin Love led the Cavs with 25 points off the bench on 9-of-16 shooting from the field and 5-of-9 from three-point range.

The Cavaliers are eight-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 224.5.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks +8

The Bucks enter today’s regular season finale on a three-game win streak after defeating the Detroit Pistons 131-101 on Friday night. Milwaukee is averaging 128.3 points per game during their current winning streak. The Bucks may not play either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Khris Middleton, who are both listed as doubtful with injuries.

Milwaukee is currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, but only one-game in front of the Boston Celtics, who occupy the No. 3 seed. The Bucks are 12-6 against the spread in their last 18 games and 4-1 ATS in their last five games. Milwaukee is also 5-7 ATS as road underdogs this season.

As for the Cavaliers, they have lost four out of their last five games, which includes a 118-107 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets. Cleveland has been outscored by 6.6 points per game in their last three games and are 1-4 in their last five home games. The Cavs would love to get a win as they head into the play-in tournament. Cleveland is currently the eighth seed in the East, but both the Hawks and Hornets are one-game behind them. The Cavs are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games and 1-5 ATS in their last six games. Cleveland needs this game more than the Bucks, but eight is just too large of a number.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

The last three times these two teams played each other, the total points scored were 216, 209, and 214. The total has gone over six of the Bucks’ last seven games, while the total has has gone over in four of the Cavs’ last seven games. I’m going to lean towards the under as it will be interesting to see who plays for each side and for how long.

