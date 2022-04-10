Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Grizzlies on Sunday

It’s the final day of the regular season in the NBA and we’ll be treated to a matchup of two playoff-bound teams as the Boston Celtics head south to face the Memphis Grizzlies.

Boston (50-31) lost a crucial game to Milwaukee on Thursday, a loss that left the Celtics sitting one game back of the No. 2 seed Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings. Through a web of tiebreaker scenarios, the Celtics could still claim the two-seed in the East with a win and a Bucks loss to the Cavs this afternoon.

Memphis (56-25) has long clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and effectively have nothing to play for in tonight’s finale. The team is coming off a 141-114 blowout of the Pelicans last night, a game where All-Star guard Ja Morant returned from a nine-game hiatus due to a knee injury. He returned to form with 21 points and nine assists in the win.

Boston enters the contest as a 5.5-point favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 225.

Celtics vs. Grizzlies, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -5.5

This is an easy choice as the Celtics still have a potential higher seed to play for tonight. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are already locked into their playoff spot and are on the backend of a back-to-back. It’s highly unlikely we’ll see much of their starters, so lay it with Boston.

Over/Under: Under 225

Both teams may decide to downshift as the game goes on, making the under a favorable play here.

