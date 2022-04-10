Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Timberwolves on Sunday

The Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves enter the final game of the season locked into their respective playoff spots. The Bulls are the No. 6 seed in the East, while the Timberwolves will host the Clippers in the play-in game. This is likely to be a game full of backup players, as the Bulls have rested their entire starting lineup.

The Timberwolves are 6.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 229.5.

Bulls vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves -6.5

It looks like Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell will play in this game, which makes the Timberwolves the only team to field legitimate starters here. The Bulls haven’t done well even with their top players, so it’s hard to back them in this game. Take the Timberwolves to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Under 229.5

Both teams are locked into their spots for the postseason, and there’s a sense both coaches could empty the benches early on in this one. The total is high enough to take the under, especially with mostly backup players likely completing this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.