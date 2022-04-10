Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Mavericks on Sunday

The San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks meet in a rivalry game to close out the regular season. The Spurs appear to be playing everyone despite being locked into the No. 10 seed, while the Mavericks could climb up to the No. 3 spot if they win and the Warriors lose.

The Mavericks are 10.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 223.

Spurs vs. Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Spurs +10.5

If the Spurs are going to play all their guys, they should be able to cover here. The Mavericks are 3-0 right now in the season but those games were played in October and November. San Antonio is currently 7-3 in the last 10 and should be well rested. The Mavericks might complete the season sweep but are unlikely to cover here.

Over/Under: Under 223

We’re thinking the Spurs play everyone, which means this total might seem a bit low. However, Dallas has one of the best defensive teams in the league and all three previous games have gone under. The Spurs might eventually bench their top guys late, which could curb some of the offense in this game. The under seems to be the play here.

