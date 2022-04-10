Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Nuggets on Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers meet the Denver Nuggets with one team heading home and the other looking to potentially grab the No. 5 seed. The Nuggets might be without Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris in this game, so we’ll see if the lines move late depending on the injury report.

For now, the Nuggets are 10-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 228.5.

Lakers vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -10

We know the Lakers aren’t playing their stars and are on the second game of a back-to-back set. The Nuggets are 4-6 ATS in the last 10 games, but they actually have some seeding implications here. If Jokic suits up, this is an easy cover for Denver.

Over/Under: Under 228.5

The Lakers are 18th in points per game over the last five and have gone under in three of the last five games. The Nuggets have gone under in the last two games and four of the last seven. There’s a chance Denver rests its top guys if this is a blowout, so the under is the safer play.

