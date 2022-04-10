Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Pelicans on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans square off Sunday evening with the former attempting to secure the No. 3 seed in the West. The Pelicans are locked into the No. 9 seed and appear to be punting this game, with only CJ McCollum likely to play decent minutes. The Warriors are also holding out Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins at the moment.

The Warriors are 6-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.

Warriors vs. Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -6

Golden State is likely going to play its better guys more in this game, while the Pelicans will sit their key players. The Warriors have some incentive with the No. 3 seed and should be able to win this game with secondary guys.

Over/Under: Under 221

Golden State is 1-5 on overs in the last six games. New Orleans is 2-6 on overs in the last eight games. We’ve also got the potential for mass benchings as the game goes on. The under is the play here, even with a relatively lower total.

