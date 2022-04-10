Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Knicks on Sunday

It’s the final day of the regular season in the NBA and we’ll be treated to an Atlantic Division showdown at Madison Square Garden as the playoff-bound Toronto Raptors pay a visit to the New York Knicks.

Toronto (48-33) is riding a three-game winning streak heading into tonight’s finale, last edging the Rockets in a 117-115 victory on Friday. The Raptors are currently locked into the No. 5 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs and will face either the 76ers or the Celtics in the first round.

New York (36-45) will mercifully close out a disappointing campaign where it fell well short of matching its surprise run to the postseason one year ago. According to Tankathon, the Knicks currently have just an 8% chance of landing a Top 4 pick in the NBA Draft. RJ Barrett and Julius Randle have already been ruled out of tonight’s finale at the Garden.

Toronto enters the contest as a 5-point favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 216.

Raptors vs. Knicks, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -5

The Raptors have nothing to play for and could rest their starters tonight. Still, don’t overthink this because they’re playing a Knicks team that is checking out for the year. Lay it with the Raptors.

Over/Under: Over 216

This should still be a fun offensive affair at points throughout the game. Obi Toppin dropped 35 points against the Wizards on Friday and it’ll be fun to see him have free reign on the floor tonight. As far as the overall point total, take the over.

