2022 NBA playoffs first round: No. 3 Bucks vs. No. 6 Bulls

Central division rivals meet in the first round of the playoffs when the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Chicago Bulls. Milwaukee swept the regular season series between the two teams, so this could be a quick one. There is some recent beef between the two teams stemming from Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul on Alex Caruso this season.

No. 3 Bucks vs. No. 6 Bulls

Head-to-head record: Bucks won 4-0

Overall record: Bucks 51-31, Bulls TBD

Leading scorer on Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Leading scorer on Bulls: DeMar DeRozan

Game 1 odds:

Spread: TBD

Over/Under: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

The Bucks will look to defend their title as they’ve made a very strong case for themselves throughout the season. They remained one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference all campaign as Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team in the right direction heading into the postseason. Giannis topped the team in both scoring and rebounds by a large margin, and is a real top-three contender for the 2021-22 MVP award. Complemented by stalwarts Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Bobby Portis, most of the championship team from last year will be on the floor this time around as the Bucks look to repeat.

Chicago returns to the postseason for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The Bulls had a solid year led by DeMar DeRozan, who went huge especially in the second half of the campaign. He finished as a top 10 scorer in the league and will look to make a playoff run alongside star teammates Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, and Nikola Vucevic. They spent a good chunk of the season at the top of the Eastern Conference, but weren’t able to hold onto home court advantage as the playoffs drew closer.