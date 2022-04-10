 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NBA playoffs first round: No. 4 76ers vs. No. 5 Raptors

Here’s everything you need to know about the 76ers taking on the raptors in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is guarded by Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors meet once again in the postseason, although the cast of characters has changed a bit this time around. These teams were involved in a wild seven-game series in 2018-19, with Kawhi Leonard’s series-winning shot in Game 7 highlighting the contest. Philadelphia has homecourt advantage this time around and won’t have to deal with Leonard. Here’s how the teams shape up heading into this matchup.

No. 4 76ers vs. No. 5 Raptors

Head-to-head record: Raptors 3-1
Overall record: 76ers 51-31, Raptors 48-34
Leading scorer on 76ers: Joel Embiid
Leading scorer on Raptors: Pascal Siakam

Game 1 odds
Spread: TBD
Over/Under: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

The Philadelphia 76ers are back in the playoffs and although they don’t have the No. 1 seed like last season, they do have a talented tandem with James Harden and Joel Embiid. The supporting cast also appears to be better, largely due to the emergence of Tyrese Maxey. This is a somewhat unfortunate draw for the 76ers, who won’t have Matisse Thybulle for any games played in Toronto unless he changes his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, since Canada’s vaccine mandate rules are more stringent. Without their top wing defender, the Sixers could have trouble in this particular matchup.

The Toronto Raptors had a stretch in which they qualified for the playoffs seven years in a row before failing to reach the postseason in 2020-21. The Raptors were allowed to play at their home arena this season after playing their home games in Tampa last season due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Toronto played very well down the stretch of the regular season and avoided the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference. Toronto moved on from the Kyle Lowry era in the offseason and was led by Pascal Siakam, who leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding.

