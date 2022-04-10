2022 NBA playoffs first round: No. 4 Mavericks vs. No. 5 Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz will square off in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, which means one team which has perennially disappointed will be advancing to the second round. Here’s how the teams match up ahead of the series.

No. 4 Mavericks vs. No. 5 Jazz

Head-to-head record: Tied 2-2

Overall record: Mavericks 52-30, Jazz 49-33

Leading scorer on Mavericks: Luka Doncic

Leading scorer on Jazz: Donovan Mitchell

Odds to win series: TBD

The Dallas Mavericks are back in the NBA playoffs for the third consecutive season, but they’ll look to break their streak of losing series. Dallas was bounced in the first round of their last six postseason appearances, and the Mavericks have not won a playoff series since the 2010-11 season when they won the NBA Finals. Luka Doncic continues to be an NBA star as one of the best scorers in the league. Dallas dealt Kristaps Porzingis in February, and Spencer Dinwiddie was the best piece of that deal for the Mavericks in their haul.

The Utah Jazz have made the playoffs in five straight seasons and they will make it a sixth straight trip this year. They have made the Conference Semifinals in three of the last five years, but haven’t advanced to the Conference Finals since the 06-07 season when they lost to the San Antonio Spurs. Utah has won the Nothwest Division in back-to-back seasons. Guard Donovan Mitchell has been outstanding for the Jazz this season, leading the team in points (26.0), assists (5.3) and steals (1.5) per game.