Nikola Jokic, Fred VanVleet, Jimmy Butler headline NBA injury report for Sunday, April 10

We’ve got 15 games in the NBA to close out the regular season Sunday, which means every team will be in action. There are some teams who have decided to punt the final game with the postseason looming, while others are continuing to “develop younger players” ahead of the offseason. Here’s the injury report for the day’s games, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: April 10

Malcolm Brogdon (rest) OUT

The Pacers may have Brogdon as questionable but he’s not going to play. There’s even rumors of him being on the trading block this offseason. Indiana is not risking injury here.

Seth Curry (ankle) probable

Goran Dragic (protocols) OUT

Curry should be good to go, while Dragic is out. Patty Mills and Cam Thomas remain relevant in fantasy/DFS formats for this game.

Gordon Hayward (foot) OUT

Hayward is out, which elevates Miles Bridges and PJ Washington in fantasy/DFS formats.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) doubtful

Khris Middleton (wrist) doubtful

Grayson Allen (hip) OUT

Brook Lopez (load management) doubtful

Bobby Portis (load management) doubtful

The Bucks appear to be punting this game, although Jordan Nwora and Pat Connaughton should see additional minutes here with Jrue Holiday likely also going on the injury report.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) probable

The Hawks still have seeding up for grabs, so expect Bogdanovic to play. He’s a nice value addition along with De’Andre Hunter for this lineup.

Jalen Green (illness) questionable

Green has been great in the second half of the season but if he doesn’t suit up, look for Kevin Porter Jr. and Jae’Sean Tate to be heavily involved in this Houston offense.

Ja Morant (knee) TBD

Morant played Saturday, so there’s a strong chance the Grizzlies hold him out Sunday. There’s a strong chance the Grizzlies rest everyone Sunday, so the Celtics should offer a host of value options in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Fred VanVleet (load management) likely to play

OG Anunoby (quad) questionable

VanVleet is expected to play, while Anunoby remains questionable. In either case, both Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes have proven themselves to be capable fantasy/DFS contributors.

R.J. Barrett (knee) OUT

Mitchell Robinson (illness) questionable

Barrett is out with a knee sprain, which means Obi Toppin is a nice add to lineups. Robinson is questionable and Taj Gibson would step into the lineup if the big man sits.

Jimmy Butler (toe) OUT

Gabe Vincent (toe) questionable

Butler has been ruled out, while Vincent is questionable. We’ll see exactly who plays in this game for Miami, who has the No. 1 seed in the East locked up.

Cole Anthony (toe) OUT

Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist) OUT

Mo Bamba (ankle) questionable

Jalen Suggs (ankle) OUT

Franz Wagner (ankle) OUT

The Magic are in tank mode, although Bamba should be a solid play if he does go given the other frontcourt options sitting.

Georges Niang (knee) TBD

James Harden (load management) TBD

Joel Embiid (load management) TBD

Tobias Harris (load management) TBD

Tyrese Maxey (load management) TBD

The 76ers might give everyone the day off after a win Saturday over the Pacers.

DeMar DeRozan (rest) OUT

Nikola Vucevic (rest) OUT

Coby White (toe) doubtful

Alex Caruso (back) OUT

Zach LaVine (knee) OUT

The Bulls are locked into the No. 6 seed and have decided to bench the stars. Ayo Dosunmu and Javonte Green could be nice value plays here against Minnesota.

D’Angelo Russell (illness) questionable

Karl-Anthony Towns (rest) OUT

Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable

Towns is out, which means Jarred Vanderbilt could be in line for big minutes. Jaylen Nowall is also worth considering given the designations for Russell and Beverley.

Dejounte Murray (conditioning) TBD

Devin Vassell (heel) TBD

Keldon Johnson (rest) TBD

We’ll see how the Spurs handle this game after resting the key guys Saturday against Golden State.

Maxi Kleber (ankle) OUT

With Kleber out, Davis Bertans would be the filler play for fantasy/DFS purposes.

Nikola Jokic (wrist) questionable

Aaron Gordon (hamstring) questionable

Monte Morris (elbow) questionable

The Nuggets might already know their fate by the time the game rolls around. Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and JaMychal Green are the potential value adds here depending on how this injury report plays out.

Paul George (load management) TBD

The Clippers played Saturday, so they could opt to rest George knowing they are locked into the play-in tournament as the No. 8 seed.

Klay Thompson (load management) TBD

Draymond Green (load management) TBD

Otto Porter Jr. (load management) OUT

Andre Iguodala (load management) OUT

Thompson could be in after sitting Saturday, while Porter Jr. and Iguodala are out. The Warriors need a win to lock up the No. 3 seed, so look for Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga to be good additions to any fantasy/DFS lineup.

Brandon Ingram (hamstring) questionable

Ingram didn’t play Saturday, so we’ll see if the Pelicans are in the mood to chance it given they’re set in the 9-10 play-in game.

Cameron Payne (knee) OUT

Payne is out for the Suns, who are likely to rest a bunch of guys with the best record in the league locked up. Aaron Holiday is probably the best value addition here, along with Landry Shamet and JaVale McGee.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.