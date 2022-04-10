Nikola Jokic, Fred VanVleet, Jimmy Butler headline NBA injury report for Sunday, April 10

We’ve got 15 games in the NBA to close out the regular season Sunday, which means every team will be in action. There are some teams who have decided to punt the final game with the postseason looming, while others are continuing to “develop younger players” ahead of the offseason. Here’s the injury report for the day’s games, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: April 10
Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Malcolm Brogdon (rest) OUT
The Pacers may have Brogdon as questionable but he’s not going to play. There’s even rumors of him being on the trading block this offseason. Indiana is not risking injury here.
Seth Curry (ankle) probable
Goran Dragic (protocols) OUT
Curry should be good to go, while Dragic is out. Patty Mills and Cam Thomas remain relevant in fantasy/DFS formats for this game.
Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets
Gordon Hayward (foot) OUT
Hayward is out, which elevates Miles Bridges and PJ Washington in fantasy/DFS formats.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) doubtful
Khris Middleton (wrist) doubtful
Grayson Allen (hip) OUT
Brook Lopez (load management) doubtful
Bobby Portis (load management) doubtful
The Bucks appear to be punting this game, although Jordan Nwora and Pat Connaughton should see additional minutes here with Jrue Holiday likely also going on the injury report.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) probable
The Hawks still have seeding up for grabs, so expect Bogdanovic to play. He’s a nice value addition along with De’Andre Hunter for this lineup.
Jalen Green (illness) questionable
Green has been great in the second half of the season but if he doesn’t suit up, look for Kevin Porter Jr. and Jae’Sean Tate to be heavily involved in this Houston offense.
Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant (knee) TBD
Morant played Saturday, so there’s a strong chance the Grizzlies hold him out Sunday. There’s a strong chance the Grizzlies rest everyone Sunday, so the Celtics should offer a host of value options in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks
Fred VanVleet (load management) likely to play
OG Anunoby (quad) questionable
VanVleet is expected to play, while Anunoby remains questionable. In either case, both Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes have proven themselves to be capable fantasy/DFS contributors.
R.J. Barrett (knee) OUT
Mitchell Robinson (illness) questionable
Barrett is out with a knee sprain, which means Obi Toppin is a nice add to lineups. Robinson is questionable and Taj Gibson would step into the lineup if the big man sits.
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic
Jimmy Butler (toe) OUT
Gabe Vincent (toe) questionable
Butler has been ruled out, while Vincent is questionable. We’ll see exactly who plays in this game for Miami, who has the No. 1 seed in the East locked up.
Cole Anthony (toe) OUT
Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist) OUT
Mo Bamba (ankle) questionable
Jalen Suggs (ankle) OUT
Franz Wagner (ankle) OUT
The Magic are in tank mode, although Bamba should be a solid play if he does go given the other frontcourt options sitting.
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Georges Niang (knee) TBD
James Harden (load management) TBD
Joel Embiid (load management) TBD
Tobias Harris (load management) TBD
Tyrese Maxey (load management) TBD
The 76ers might give everyone the day off after a win Saturday over the Pacers.
Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
DeMar DeRozan (rest) OUT
Nikola Vucevic (rest) OUT
Coby White (toe) doubtful
Alex Caruso (back) OUT
Zach LaVine (knee) OUT
The Bulls are locked into the No. 6 seed and have decided to bench the stars. Ayo Dosunmu and Javonte Green could be nice value plays here against Minnesota.
D’Angelo Russell (illness) questionable
Karl-Anthony Towns (rest) OUT
Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable
Towns is out, which means Jarred Vanderbilt could be in line for big minutes. Jaylen Nowall is also worth considering given the designations for Russell and Beverley.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks
Dejounte Murray (conditioning) TBD
Devin Vassell (heel) TBD
Keldon Johnson (rest) TBD
We’ll see how the Spurs handle this game after resting the key guys Saturday against Golden State.
Maxi Kleber (ankle) OUT
With Kleber out, Davis Bertans would be the filler play for fantasy/DFS purposes.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic (wrist) questionable
Aaron Gordon (hamstring) questionable
Monte Morris (elbow) questionable
The Nuggets might already know their fate by the time the game rolls around. Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and JaMychal Green are the potential value adds here depending on how this injury report plays out.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Paul George (load management) TBD
The Clippers played Saturday, so they could opt to rest George knowing they are locked into the play-in tournament as the No. 8 seed.
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Klay Thompson (load management) TBD
Draymond Green (load management) TBD
Otto Porter Jr. (load management) OUT
Andre Iguodala (load management) OUT
Thompson could be in after sitting Saturday, while Porter Jr. and Iguodala are out. The Warriors need a win to lock up the No. 3 seed, so look for Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga to be good additions to any fantasy/DFS lineup.
Brandon Ingram (hamstring) questionable
Ingram didn’t play Saturday, so we’ll see if the Pelicans are in the mood to chance it given they’re set in the 9-10 play-in game.
Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns
Cameron Payne (knee) OUT
Payne is out for the Suns, who are likely to rest a bunch of guys with the best record in the league locked up. Aaron Holiday is probably the best value addition here, along with Landry Shamet and JaVale McGee.
Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.