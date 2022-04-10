Pick on the Moneyline for Guardians-Royals on Sunday

Cleveland is in search of their first win under their new name of the Guardians as Cal Quantrill will look to duplicate his strong finish from 2021 into 2022 against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Cleveland Guardians vs Kansas City Royals (-115, 8.5)

Quantrill made 14 starts after the All-Star Break last season, registering a 7-1 record with 0.9 home runs per nine innings allowed and a 1.97 ERA.

Cleveland backs him up with a bullpen that returns many of its pieces from a season ago and was fifth in the league in ERA while the Royals ranked 17th in bullpen ERA.

The Royals look to Kris Bubic, who from June 8 until the end of 2021, allowed 20 home runs in 96 innings with a 5.25 ERA in 21 total appearances.

Both teams have gotten off to a rough start with the bats as the Guardians have mustered just one run this series while the Royals have plated four runs in total with Saturday’s game going to extra innings.

The Guardians and Royals both figure to be in for tough seasons at the plate and the pitching advantage on Sunday goes to Cleveland.

The Play: Guardians +100

