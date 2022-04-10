2022 NBA playoffs seeding scenarios for Sunday, April 10

We’ve reached the final day of the 2021-22 regular season, with every team in the NBA in action Sunday. The 20 teams eligible for the postseason are set, but the seeds are still up in the air. The following teams have already been slotted into seeds.

Eastern Conference

Miami Heat - No. 1 seed

Toronto Raptors - No. 5 seed

Chicago Bulls - No. 6 seed

Western Conference

Phoenix Suns - No. 1 seed

Memphis Grizzlies - No. 2 seed

The eight play-in teams are also set, with the West matchups already determined. It’ll be Timberwolves-Clippers and Pelicans-Spurs. The winner of Timberwolves-Clippers is the No. 7 seed, while the loser will face the winner of Pelicans-Spurs for the No. 8 seed. In the East, it’ll be the Nets, Hawks, Hornets and Cavaliers in some fashion for the play-in games. Here’s a look at the seeding scenarios for every team in Sunday’s games.

East

Milwaukee Bucks - The Bucks can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win or a Celtics loss. If the Bucks lose and the Celtics win, Milwaukee is the No. 3 seed.

Boston Celtics - If the Celtics win, they’ll be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed depending on the Bucks result. If they lose and the 76ers win, the Celtics will be the No. 4 seed and would play Toronto.

Philadelphia 76ers - The 76ers need to win and have the Celtics lose to grab the No. 3 seed. Otherwise, they’ll be the No. 4 seed and they’ll play Toronto.

Brooklyn Nets - The Nets are the No. 7 if they win or the Cavaliers lose. If Brooklyn loses while Cleveland and Charlotte win, the Nets would be the No. 9 seed. The Nets would be the No. 8 seed if they lose, Cleveland wins and Charlotte loses.

Charlotte Hornets - If Charlotte, Indiana, Milwaukee and Houston win, the Hornets would jump up to No. 7. However, the Hornets are dependent on other results to move up. They could still finish as the No. 10 seed even with a win, meaning they’ll need results in the Nets and Cavaliers games to actually determine their spot.

Cleveland Cavaliers - If the Cavaliers win and Nets lose, Cleveland is No. 7. If the Cavaliers lose, they could slip all the way to No. 10 if both Charlotte and Atlanta win.

Atlanta Hawks - Like the Hornets, the Hawks are dependent on other results to determine their spot. The most likely outcome for them is No. 9, but they could go anywhere from 8-10.

Here’s a look at the full list of scenarios courtesy of NBA.com.

Full breakdown of Eastern Conference Playoffs seeding scenarios ⬇️https://t.co/SjStCaMXcr pic.twitter.com/9zlsOUMzsT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 9, 2022

West

Golden State Warriors - The Warriors are the No. 3 seed with either a win over a Mavericks loss. If Dallas wins and Golden State loses, the Warriors would be the No. 4 seed.

Dallas Mavericks - If the Mavericks win and the Warriors lose, they’ll be the No. 3 seed. If the Mavericks lose, they are the No. 4 seed.

Utah Jazz - If the Jazz win, they are the No. 5 seed. If they lose and the Nuggets win, the Jazz are the No. 6 seed.

Denver Nuggets - If the Nuggets win and the Jazz lose, Denver clinches the No. 5 seed. Otherwise, the Nuggets are locked into the No. 6 spot.

Here’s a look at the full list of scenarios courtesy of NBA.com.