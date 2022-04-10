 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rory ends final round at 2022 Masters with insane bunker shot [VIDEO]

McIlroy finished the round with a 64 and has a shot at finishing second overall at Augusta this weekend.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (L) and Collin Morikawa celebrate on the 18th green after finishing their round during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy wasn’t expected to be in contention heading into the final round of the 2022 Masters on Sunday afternoon. McIlroy shot a tournament-low 64 on Sunday (8-under par) to finish -7 overall in the tournament. He’s currently in second place and ended his round on Sunday with this insane shot from the bunker. Check it out via Jeff Eisenband:

Shortly after McIlroy hit that shot, Collin Morikawa said “hold my beer” and drained this from the same bunker. Morikawa finished 5-under on the day to move up the leaderboard and is currently T3 with Cameron Smith, who is struggling on Sunday at 2-over par through 13 holes.

McIlroy had gone 73-73-71 in the first three rounds at August National before exploding on Sunday. There’s a good chance none of it matters with Scottie Scheffler running away with the green jacket this year. Pending a collapse, he should finish this out and win the 2022 Masters. McIlroy entered the final round 400/1 to win the tournament and almost pulled it off. He did cash the lowest score for DKSB bettors at 64.5.

More From DraftKings Nation