Rory ends final round at 2022 Masters with insane bunker shot [VIDEO]

Rory McIlroy wasn’t expected to be in contention heading into the final round of the 2022 Masters on Sunday afternoon. McIlroy shot a tournament-low 64 on Sunday (8-under par) to finish -7 overall in the tournament. He’s currently in second place and ended his round on Sunday with this insane shot from the bunker. Check it out via Jeff Eisenband:

Shortly after McIlroy hit that shot, Collin Morikawa said “hold my beer” and drained this from the same bunker. Morikawa finished 5-under on the day to move up the leaderboard and is currently T3 with Cameron Smith, who is struggling on Sunday at 2-over par through 13 holes.

McIlroy had gone 73-73-71 in the first three rounds at August National before exploding on Sunday. There’s a good chance none of it matters with Scottie Scheffler running away with the green jacket this year. Pending a collapse, he should finish this out and win the 2022 Masters. McIlroy entered the final round 400/1 to win the tournament and almost pulled it off. He did cash the lowest score for DKSB bettors at 64.5.