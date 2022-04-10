Opening odds for 2022 NBA play-in tournament

The 2022 NBA play-in tournament for both the East and West is officially set. In the East, it’ll be the Brooklyn Nets facing the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 7 seed. The loser of that game will take on the winner of the Atlanta Hawks-Charlotte Hornets contest to determine the conference’s No. 8 seed.

Out West, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers are fighting for the No. 7 seed. The loser will meet the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans-San Antonio Spurs contest for the No. 8 seed in the conference.

Here’s a look at the opening lines for the four games already set, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

As expected, the higher seeds are all favored in the play-in bracket. We’ll see if any team can pull off the upset here and based on the numbers, the Clippers seem like the top candidate to create some chaos in this tournament.