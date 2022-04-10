 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2022 NBA play-in tournament

Here’s a look at the early lines for the four play-in games already determined.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 10, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022 NBA play-in tournament for both the East and West is officially set. In the East, it’ll be the Brooklyn Nets facing the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 7 seed. The loser of that game will take on the winner of the Atlanta Hawks-Charlotte Hornets contest to determine the conference’s No. 8 seed.

Out West, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers are fighting for the No. 7 seed. The loser will meet the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans-San Antonio Spurs contest for the No. 8 seed in the conference.

Here’s a look at the opening lines for the four games already set, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

As expected, the higher seeds are all favored in the play-in bracket. We’ll see if any team can pull off the upset here and based on the numbers, the Clippers seem like the top candidate to create some chaos in this tournament.

