Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters, first major for World No. 1 player

Scottie Scheffler took command at Augusta on Day 2 and never looked back. After shooting a 67 on Friday to thrust himself into the lead, the World No. 1 player would go on to dominate the 2022 Masters en route to his first career green jacket. Scheffler finished the final round with a 71 for 1-under par, ending the tournament -10 for a three-stroke victory over Rory McIlroy.

His only competition would be McIlroy peaking way too late to finish 7-under after a 64 on Sunday, the lowest score of the tournament. The Northern Irishmen’s sandie on 18 won’t soon be forgotten, and he finished alone in second, but McIlroy is still one major short of the career grand slam.

Scheffler entered the tournament 12/1 to win outright and closed at -225 heading into the final round at DraftKings Sportsbook. McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris all had an insane Sunday, but it was too little, too late. Struggles on Day 2 and Day 4 held Cameron Smith back after nearly being the leader after the first round.

Here’s a look at outright splits heading into the final round. To absolutely no one’s surprise, Tiger Woods bettors were relentless even with zero chance of him winning. At 5000/1, Tiger had 12 percent of the bets and handle for the final round. Scheffler still led the way at 20 percent of the handle. More bets were on Woods.

Here’s a look at the outright splits before the first round on Thursday.

Woods led heading into the tourney. Scheffler was only seeing 4 percent handle and bets. Morikawa was heavily bet and broke bettors hearts with that final round and what could have been. Scheffler entered this week the No. 1 ranked golfer on the Official World Golf Rankings and pretty much solidified that by winning at Augusta.