 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mavericks “optimistic” Luka Doncic didn’t suffer major injury in season finale

Doncic left Sunday’s game with a calf injury.

By Benjamin Zweiman
San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center on April 10, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are “optimistic” Luka Doncic did not suffer a major injury when the star guard left Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

Doncic has been dealing with some ankle and hamstring issues this season, but the calf is a new problem. Dallas will not be in the play-in bracket, so Doncic has at least until Saturday to recover from this injury. If it’s not a serious issue, he should be ready for the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The Mavericks have completely changed their formula this season around Doncic, becoming a better defensive team while also surrounding the guard with more shooting. Doncic has elevated his game since the All-Star break and could be a dangerous one-man show in the postseason provided he’s healthy. The Mavericks have been bounced in the first round in each of the last two seasons and want to see improvement under Doncic’s leadership.

More From DraftKings Nation