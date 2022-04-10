Mavericks “optimistic” Luka Doncic didn’t suffer major injury in season finale

The Dallas Mavericks are “optimistic” Luka Doncic did not suffer a major injury when the star guard left Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

There’s initial optimism that Dallas star Luka Doncic hasn’t suffered a significant injury, source tells ESPN. Team is calling it a strained left calf. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2022

Doncic has been dealing with some ankle and hamstring issues this season, but the calf is a new problem. Dallas will not be in the play-in bracket, so Doncic has at least until Saturday to recover from this injury. If it’s not a serious issue, he should be ready for the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The Mavericks have completely changed their formula this season around Doncic, becoming a better defensive team while also surrounding the guard with more shooting. Doncic has elevated his game since the All-Star break and could be a dangerous one-man show in the postseason provided he’s healthy. The Mavericks have been bounced in the first round in each of the last two seasons and want to see improvement under Doncic’s leadership.