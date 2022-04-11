2022 NBA championship odds for play-in teams

The 2022 NBA playoffs are about to get underway with the play-in tournament starting April 12. This tournament will determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference and while there has been some criticism of the bracket, it is here for at least another season.

Even though these teams involved in the play-in game are not typically considered title contenders, they still have some odds to reach and win the NBA Finals. Here’s a look at the title odds for each play-in team courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NBA title odds

Brooklyn Nets: +600

Los Angeles Clippers: +3500

Minnesota Timberwolves: +11000

Atlanta Hawks: +18000

Cleveland Cavaliers: +25000

Charlotte Hornets: +50000

New Orleans Pelicans: +50000

San Antonio Spurs: +100000

The Nets entered the season as favorites to win the title and while the circumstances around the team have changed, Brooklyn remains a dangerous group with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Clippers would have higher odds if there was a chance Kawhi Leonard could return. After those two teams, there’s a clear drop in odds. The Timberwolves have the best shot of the remaining group per the oddsmakers, but the Atlanta Hawks could be worth monitoring after a run to the conference finals last season.