2022 NBA championship odds for play-in teams

Here’s how each of the play-in teams stack up when it comes to title odds.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on April 10, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
The 2022 NBA playoffs are about to get underway with the play-in tournament starting April 12. This tournament will determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference and while there has been some criticism of the bracket, it is here for at least another season.

Even though these teams involved in the play-in game are not typically considered title contenders, they still have some odds to reach and win the NBA Finals. Here’s a look at the title odds for each play-in team courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NBA title odds

Brooklyn Nets: +600
Los Angeles Clippers: +3500
Minnesota Timberwolves: +11000
Atlanta Hawks: +18000
Cleveland Cavaliers: +25000
Charlotte Hornets: +50000
New Orleans Pelicans: +50000
San Antonio Spurs: +100000

The Nets entered the season as favorites to win the title and while the circumstances around the team have changed, Brooklyn remains a dangerous group with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Clippers would have higher odds if there was a chance Kawhi Leonard could return. After those two teams, there’s a clear drop in odds. The Timberwolves have the best shot of the remaining group per the oddsmakers, but the Atlanta Hawks could be worth monitoring after a run to the conference finals last season.

