Timberwolves injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves were a team that started to pull it together in the seond half of the season and as a result, they’ve earned themselves a postseason spot as one of the Western Conference play-in tournament participants. Like all of the other teams in the postseason field, injuries are a major factor to take into the consideration for this group.

The Wolves are heading into the postseason with a relatively healthy lineup and will have their core players on the court and ready to go for the tournament. Guard Patrick Beverley has been dealing with some soreness in his right ankle and entered Saturday’s home matchup against the Bulls with a questionable designation. Also questionable was point guard D’Angelo Russell with a non-COVID illness but both players should be good to go for the tournament.

Karl-Anthony Towns did miss Saturday’s game, but that was just a case of him getting some much-needed rest before the start of the postseason.