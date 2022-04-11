Spurs injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

The San Antonio Spurs surged towards the end of the regular season and managed to successfully secure the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. Like all of the other teams in the postseason field, injuries are a major factor to take into the consideration for this group.

The Spurs are heading into the postseason relatively healthy as their core group of players are in tact and ready to go for the tournament. The only guy that has dealt with injury problems as of late has been Lonnie Walker IV, who missed five games late in the season due to lower back tightness. He returned to the lineup and dropped 24 points and five rebounds against the Warriors on Saturday before being held out of the season finale against the Mavericks on Sunday. He should be ready to go for the first play-in matchup.

San Antonio is the 10-seed and will hit the road to face the nine-seeded Pelicans on Wednesday.