Pelicans injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans were able to get it together during the final month of the regular season and as a result, nabbed one of the play-in tournament spots in the Western Conference. Like all of the other teams in the postseason field, injuries are a major factor to take into the consideration for this group.

The million dollar question for the Pelicans this week will be if superstar forward Zion Williamson will be able to return to the court for their play-in game. The former No. 1 overall pick has been sidelined for the entirety of the regular season with a right foot fracture and at one point drew criticism for how he handled his in recent injury rehab. In recent weeks, however, he’s inched closer and closer to a potential return, even participating in a controlled scrimmage this past week. We’ll see if he’s able to get back in time. Brandon Ingram is dealing with a hamstring injury, so we’ll see about his status as well. For now, there seems to be enough time for Ingram to get back on the court.

New Orleans is the nine-seed and will host 10-seed San Antonio on Wednesday.