Clippers injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

The Los Angeles Clippers have floated around .500 for most of the regular season and as a result, they’ve earned a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. Like all of the other teams in the postseason field, injuries are a major factor to take into the consideration for this group.

The Clippers have been dealing with injuries to key pieces all season long and one may wonder if star forward Kawhi Leonard could possibly make a return in time for the play-in tournament. That is highly unlikely as head coach Ty Lue shared on Friday that he hasn’t progressed beyond individual workouts. The All-NBA guard has missed the entirety of the regular season rehabbing an ACL tear he suffered during the postseason last year.

L.A. will have Paul George on the court, who returned from an elbow injury a few weeks back. They’ll also have Norman Powell, who returned from a foot injury that kept him out for two months. He put up 20+ points in both of his games back on the floor.

As the eight-seed in the pay-in tournament, the Clippers will hit the road to face No. 7 seed Minnesota on Tuesday.