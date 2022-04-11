 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cavaliers injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

Here’s how the Cavaliers look entering the postseason.

By Nick Simon
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the surprise teams in the entire NBA this season, winning 44 games and earning themselves a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament as the seven-seed. Like all of the other teams in the postseason field, injuries are a major factor to take into the consideration for this group.

Heading into Tuesday’s play-in game against the Nets, the Cavs’ biggest concern is the status of center Jarrett Allen. The All-Star fractured his left middle finger on March 7 against the Raptors and proceeded to miss the rest of the regular season. He was a heavy presence in the paint for Cleveland prior to the injury, averaging a double-double with 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Allen went through a workout prior to Friday’s game against Brooklyn and while he has made progress in his recovery, there is still a concern over his pain tolerance. If he were to suit up on Tuesday, he wouldn’t be 100 percent.

