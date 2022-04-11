Cavaliers injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the surprise teams in the entire NBA this season, winning 44 games and earning themselves a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament as the seven-seed. Like all of the other teams in the postseason field, injuries are a major factor to take into the consideration for this group.

Heading into Tuesday’s play-in game against the Nets, the Cavs’ biggest concern is the status of center Jarrett Allen. The All-Star fractured his left middle finger on March 7 against the Raptors and proceeded to miss the rest of the regular season. He was a heavy presence in the paint for Cleveland prior to the injury, averaging a double-double with 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Allen went through a workout prior to Friday’s game against Brooklyn and while he has made progress in his recovery, there is still a concern over his pain tolerance. If he were to suit up on Tuesday, he wouldn’t be 100 percent.