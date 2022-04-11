Nets injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets have had one of the most bizarre regular seasons for a title contender in NBA history, but nevertheless has earned the eight-seed and a trip to the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference. Like all of the other teams in the postseason field, injuries are a major factor to take into the consideration for this group.

On the injury front, the question for the Nets is if forward Ben Simmons will be able to suit up for the postseason. The much-maligned All-Star missed the entirety of the 2021-22 regular season, first severing ties with the 76ers by sitting out the first half of the campaign and then rehabbing a back injury upon his arrival to Brooklyn. Nets head coach Steve Nash has already ruled out the possibility of him returning in time for this week’s play-in tournament and there’s a question of if he’ll be cleared at all in the playoffs should the Nets advance.

The other injury concern for Brooklyn is guard Seth Curry, who is dealing with an ankle injury. The sharpshooter ended up missing three of the last five regular season games for the franchise.