Hawks injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks experienced their fair share of ups and downs throughout the regular season but still found a way into the Eastern Conference play-in tournament as the nine-seed. Like all of the other teams in the postseason field, injuries are a major factor to take into the consideration for this group.

The biggest injury concern for the Hawks heading into Wednesday’s play-in game against the Hornets is the status of forward John Collins, who missed the last 16 games of the regular season with a right finger sprain. Collins has missed a considerable chunk of the season, playing in just 54 games in what could be his final season in Atlanta. The veteran has averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season and has been sorely missed when not in the lineup this season.

Veteran guard Lou Williams has also been absent as of late from the lineup, missing the last four games of the regular season with a back injury. He should be able to go for Wednesday’s play-in game. Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has powered through a knee injury of late and should also be good to go, but he could pop up on the official report for the play-in contest.