Status of Ben Simmons entering 2022 NBA playoffs

The Ben Simmons saga has been in and out of the headlines all season long, as the 25-year-old guard has yet to make an appearance on the floor this season. After spending a long stretch at odds with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was finally traded to the Brooklyn Nets along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond in exchange for James Harden.

Since joining the Nets, Simmons still hasn’t made an appearance as he’d spent time getting back into playing shape. Somewhere along the way he suffered a herniated disc which caused even further problems as the Nets ruled him out for the remainder of the season and the play-in tournament.

Ben Simmons injury updates

In early April, head coach Steve Nash said the earliest Simmons would see the floor is the first round of the playoffs, but that doesn’t seem very likely at this point. He hasn’t played in an NBA game since June of 2021, and hasn’t been able to do any real training aside from light shooting during practice.

Simmons has a long way to go before he’s back on the court, and the Nets certainly don’t want to rush him, so it remains to be seen if he’ll see the floor at all during the Nets’ playoff campaign. There’s a report from Shams Charania saying the Nets are optimistic Simmons can return for the first round if the team makes it out of the play-in tournament. We’ll see how much value that has when the time comes to actually make a call on Simmons.