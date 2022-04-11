Status of Kawhi Leonard entering 2022 NBA playoffs

LA Clippers star hasn’t set foot on the court in an NBA game since June of 2021, when he suffered a right knee injury in Game 4 of the 2021 Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, that injury ended up being a season-ending ACL tear that also kept him sidelined for the entire 2021-22 regular season.

He underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in July and has been rehabbing the knee ever since. Reports came out in January and February about Leonard’s rehab being ahead of schedule, sparking rumors that he’d be back at some point this season.

Of course, that never happened, as Kawhi ended up staying sidelined for the remainder of the regular season.

Kawhi Leonard injury updates

In late March, it was reported by Sports Illustrated that Leonard could return to the team after the play-in tournament. If the Clippers survive the play-in and make it into the first round, getting Kawhi back would be a huge boost for a team that’s heavily relied on Paul George this season, when he’s been healthy.

Whether or not he makes it back this season still remains to be seen, but even if he does make it back onto the floor it’s unlikely we’ll see him at 100 percent. The Clippers certainly don’t want to risk another injury as they’ll want him back at full strength ahead of next season.