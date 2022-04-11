Status of Jamal Murray entering 2022 NBA playoffs

Jamal Murray suffered a torn ACL in April of 2021 and has been sidelined ever since. He underwent surgery shortly after the injury to repair the tear, but he hasn’t been able to make it back into the mix, missing the entire 2021-22 regular season.

Regardless, the Denver Nuggets have stayed a playoff contender all season long on the shoulders of reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, booking a spot in the postseason despite missing players like Murray and Michael Porter, Jr.

Jamal Murray injury updates

While there have been plenty of rumors and lots of speculation surrounding Murray’s return date, the short of it is that nobody really knows. In February, it looked like he was set to make his way back onto the court in time for the playoffs. Just a month later, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said that Jamal Murray is “not close” to playing in any of the games, as reported by Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

For now, it looks like Murray is on a day-to-day basis. The Nuggets won’t want to rush his recovery and risk yet another injury, as they’ll expect him to be fully healthy ahead of the 2022-23 season.